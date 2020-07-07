Gallatin man injured in crash on Highway 6

A Gallatin man was taken to a hospital following an accident three miles west of Gallatin on Monday.

Sixty-three-year-old Kenneth Smith received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Smith was stopped on Highway 6 traffic when his pickup was hit from behind by a Freightliner driven by 65-year-old Jacob Byler of Weatherby. (This is a KTTN news correction as to which vehicle had stopped.) After impact, both vehicles drove off the south side of Highway 6.

Damages ranged from minor to moderate and both drivers were using seat belts. Assistance was provided by Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and KAW Fire Department.

