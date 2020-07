Mandatory job searches resume this week for unemployed Missourians.

Missourians who want to continue getting unemployment benefits are required to do job hunting again. The mandate had been lifted temporarily for those who had filed a COVID-19 related unemployment claim. Individuals without jobs are required to do three work searches each week.

Since COVID-19 hit the state in mid-March, more than 686,000 jobless claims have been filed.

