Gallatin Homecoming activities set to begin September 27

Gallatin Homecoming will be held the week of September 27, 2021, with the theme “Don’t Stop Believing in GHS.”

Spirit days will be observed that Monday through Friday. On October 1, Coronation begins at 5:30 pm before the football game. Attendants are Sophomores Alex Endicott and Peyton Baker, Freshman Leayrah Leeper, and Ethan Williams. Candidates are Juniors are Elle Copple, Gabe Parker, Tanna Youngs, and Draven Wright, Seniors Makayla Rainey, Rodell Sperry, Kylie Stagner, and Jordan Donovan

Gallatin’s homecoming parade lineup begins at the school and will be downtown by 2 o’clock. Organizers say candy cannot be thrown during the parade; however, if participants wish to hand candy out, walk beside the entry and hand it. Classes at Gallatin will dismiss at 12:45.

Floats will be built at the school again this year. Grades 7 to 12 will be dismissed on October 1st to their class sponsors after attendance and the lunch count is taken. Class Sponsors will take them to the designated area to work on floats until time for lunch.

Gallatin’s Homecoming football game is against the Milan Wildcats at 7 pm. The dance is Saturday night October 2nd for grades 9 through 12 in the high school gymnasium. The cost is $5.00 per person.

