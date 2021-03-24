Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve amendment for phone service, accept bid and presented report on repairs

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved an amendment to an agreement for phone service and accepted a bid for cemetery mowing on March 22nd.

The amendment to the City of Gallatin’s Windstream agreement for phone service at the city hall includes upgrading the phone service. City Administrator Lance Rains reported monthly recurring charges will be $139.65. He said cost savings for the city would be about $200 a month at a minimum.

Mike Walker’s bid was accepted for cemetery mowing. It included Lile at $75 and Brown and Greenwood $600. It was the lowest of four bids submitted. Alderman Carol Walker removed herself from the board room for the mowing bid discussion.

The board approved a small loader bucket of chat gravel to be used for the cemetery clean-up event at Lile Cemetery this weekend. The chat will be used for the leveling of headstones.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported crews repaired a water main break that occurred above the sewer line in the alley behind the pool hall. Crews also repaired 15 feet of sewer line in the same area and installed two cleanouts going in both directions to help with any future sewer problems.

The sewer line was also repaired behind the county road and bridge building on Clay Street. Morey said a problem was caused by a broken cleanout. He noted another section of the sewer line will need to be dug up due to a brick being lodged further down the line.

Morey had received one bid so far for cleaning out the old water plant backwash basin. He expected a few more bids to be submitted.

The base station for the advanced metering infrastructure system to be installed on the water tower has been delivered. Morey will meet with the AMI team this week to review the planned installation of the base station.

The geographic information system equipment was delivered, and crews have already started adding global positioning system locates to hydrants, cleanouts, and other utility services. Morey presented what has already been located and how the points are located using the GIS tower and tablet.

Administrator Rains led a discussion about sending a letter to Snyder and Associates regarding past issues with all stages of bidding, projecting, funding, and constructing the water plant. The letter will include the outstanding issues and repairs with the new water plant.

Morey is working with Emery Sapp and Sons to finalize the street resurfacing contract for West Grand. The contract will be presented to the board for approval.

Police Chief Mark Richards presented an incident report dated Monday. It included four dogs at large, four medical assists, and three fraud incidents. There was one dog in the pound.

Related