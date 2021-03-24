Putnam County Health Department to host extended hours COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department will host an extended hours COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week. Moderna vaccine will be available at the office on March 31st from 2 to 6 o’clock.

Any resident who is at least 18 years old who has a chronic health condition, or is employed in or out of the home will be eligible as well as anyone at least 65. The health department notes the opening of Phase 2 will encompass the majority of Putnam County residents.

Residents may call the Putnam County Health Department to schedule an appointment for the March 31st clinic at 947-2429. An appointment may also be scheduled by registering at this link.

