Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of November 14th meeting

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen decided to move forward with a bid for an aerator and approved the purchase of a truck on November 14th.

Public Works Director Mark Morey presented the new bid from FTC Equipment for the aerator, and the new bid included the prevailing wage. The new bid was for $229,149. The board originally approved a bid for $193,525 that did not include the prevailing wage.

The board decided to move forward with FTC Equipment. Administrator Lance Rains will work on getting an ordinance and contract for the next meeting.

Morey presented information on replacement trucks. There were four bids. Two were for regular trucks, and two were for trucks with service beds.

The board approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford F-250 with a service bed for $58,505.

Rains had discussed a county police contract with Sheriff Larry Adams. It was reported that Adams agreed not to exceed $125,000 for the contract.

Rains explained the City of Gallatin will have a minimum of 16 hours of daily police coverage and will guarantee a 10-minute response time at any other time. Further updates and contract discussions are to be held at the next meeting.

Police Chief Mark Richards has started to organize evidence items that are to be transferred to the sheriff’s office. He will include an inventory sheet with the next council report.

Richards provided an incident report list dated Monday (November 14th). It included two property damage incidents, two peace disturbances, and two code issues as well as other matters.

Rains discussed problematic accounts for utility bills and options for raising deposits. The board would like to move forward looking into what options the city has for raising deposits for anyone who has left bad debt accounts in the past. Rains will speak to Attorney Robert Cowherd on the matter.

Rains discussed the city website. He said Milan is using Town Web and likes it. The cost is $600 per year and includes features for ordinances, permits, and Text Caster. The board would like Rains to get more information and what is included.

There were no updates regarding Missouri Department of Natural Resources American Rescue Plan Act applications as of November 14th.

An update from November 15th indicates the City of Gallatin was awarded a $5 million Water Main Replacement Grant with a cash match of $55,000 from the city. The grant will help replace 80% of the water mains. It will also include about 70 new fire hydrants.

The city was also awarded a Residential Lead Line Survey Grant for $200,000 with a cash match of $2,200 from the city. This grant will help Gallatin comply with finding lead service lines that have to be identified by law from Missouri DNR by 2027.

All together, Gallatin was approved for $5,200,000 of grant fund money. Total project costs are $5,257,200.

There was a discussion of Christmas activities. The board would like to continue to provide power for the lights on trees. It would also like to continue providing power for Christmas on the Square.

Alderman Dan Lockridge shared concerns about parking at a business on East Van Buren and Main Street. He suggested the parallel parking sign be removed and a no parking sign be the replacement.