Claude T. Smith, composer, musician, and teacher at Chillicothe High School inducted into Hall of Fame

Claude T. Smith, composer, musician, and teacher at Chillicothe High School from 1966-1976, was inducted into the Chillicothe Hall of Fame on Wednesday, November 9 at the Chillicothe High School Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center.

Rodney Mouton, Vice-President of the Livingston County Preservation Society, introduced the audience to past inductees and general ideals of the Hall of Fame. Pam Smith Kelly joined Mouton on stage and together unveiled the new exhibit piece. She then shared some wonderful stories about her father, Claude T. Smith.

The new exhibit piece will be housed with the rest of the collection at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at 100 Elm Street. The collection is available as a traveling exhibit by contacting Rodney Mouton at 760-546-8595.