Four wave preliminary hearings in Tuesday session of Grundy County court

Four defendants waived preliminary hearings during appearances Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Each was bound over to the January 17th session of Division One of Circuit Court.

Michael Wayne Strantruff of Trenton is charged with assault in the first degree causing a serious physical injury to another. Bond continues at $100,000. Authorities have reported a December 17th incident at Laredo involved Michael Washburn when a pocket knife was used to stab him multiple times in the back and arm.

Erick James Wattenbarger of Trenton faces five counts in Grundy County. Felonies are delivery of a controlled substance, using drugs to endanger the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Cases certified to the higher court are two misdemeanors including possession of a controlled substance and unlawful delivery of drug paraphernalia. His bonds total $35,000.

Trenton resident Jennifer Lynn Kroger is charged with possession of a controlled substance listed as methamphetamine. Her bond continues at $15,000.

Katie Lynn Corum is charged with hindering prosecution of a felony for her alleged involvement in Saturday’s assault of a law enforcement officer and pursuit. Bond continues at $5,000.

Among other cases in the Associate Division: William Jon Rottman of Trenton pleaded guilty to two counts and was sentenced to jail time.

The prosecutor amended one charge to knowingly permitting another person to drive a motor vehicle who had no legal right. The second count was unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. On a plea agreement, Rottman was sentenced to 23 days confinement; then given credit for serving the time. He’s to contribute $300 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund and pay the court costs.

Steven Powell Graves of Trenton pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. On a plea agreement, the court suspended imposition of sentence and placed Graves on two years probation. He was assessed recoupment fees of $170.00 dollars, ordered to make a $75.00 donation to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund and pay court costs.

Rural Trenton resident Justin Lee Taul pleaded guilty in two cases the first a charge of misdemeanor trespassing in the first degree and marijuana possession. On a plea bargain, another count was dismissed by the prosecuting attorney.

Taul received fines totaling $450.50 cents. He also was ordered to contribute $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund and pay court costs.