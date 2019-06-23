Four troopers assigned to north Missouri from 107th graduating class

Thirty-one new Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were graduated on Friday from the patrol’s law enforcement academy in Jefferson City.

The 107th recruit class reported to the academy on January 2nd for 25 weeks of training with the new troopers reporting for duty on July 8th.

During the training, the recruits accumulated points in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics. Alysha Falterman of Licking earned the Superintendent’s Award for having the most points overall. Michael Cline of Cameron earned the Firearms Award, Justin Howard of Raymore won the physical fitness recognition and Erica Volkart of California, Missouri received the Academics Award.

New troopers assigned to this area are Michael Cline of Cameron and Jared Smith of Lebanon, both to work in Caldwell and Clinton counties. Nicholas Ott of Cameron and Troy Broyles of Doniphan both to work in Ray and Carroll counties.