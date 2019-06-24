Audio: Work at Trenton Municipal Airport delayed by weather

Prior to the Trenton Airport getting flooded on two separate occasions late last month, progress was being made on improvements that a city official says was to offer extra parking for planes and the realignment of the taxiway.

It was reported by the city that the flood damage at the airport included the south portion of the airport runway pavement, runway, and navigation lights, as well as water, got in all buildings. Debris also had to be removed from the airport road and runway.

If a federal disaster declaration is issued for severe storms and flooding in portions of Missouri, the city of Trenton plans to seek government funding for repairs.

Prior to the flooding, KTTN interviewed City Administrator Ron Urton concerning the airport project. A contractor had moved equipment to the airport property then the project was put on hold when the rains began about May 18th,

With all of the rain, the ground is soft which is part of the delay in resuming work. Urton noted during that interview in May, the extra work on the airport apron would address a drainage problem.

Urton added Trenton was fortunate to have had the plans in place for the airport capital improvement projects. While the city incurs costs for the flood damage repairs, it also hopes to be reimbursed.