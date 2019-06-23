Indiana man’s motorcycle demolished in crash on I-35

The highway patrol reports a man from Indiana, operating a motorcycle, was seriously injured in a Saturday morning crash on southbound Interstate 35 in Clinton County.

Fifty-six-year-old Bennett Brennan of Plymouth, Indiana was taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Brennan’s motorcycle traveled off the west side of the highway where it overturned, coming to a stop on its side in the grass. He was using a safety device and the motorcycle was demolished in the accident four miles south of Cameron.