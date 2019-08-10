Former Bethany Mayor charged with 15 felony counts of stealing and forgery

A former Bethany Mayor has been charged with 15 felony counts in Harrison County.

Online court information indicates Robert Todd Williams faces four counts of stealing $750 or more and 11 counts of forgery. The charges stem from incidents from March 2017 to April 2018.

Media sources report the incidents took place while Williams was the manager of Peterbilt of Bethany, and allegedly falsely billed several entities and stole tools and parts from four victims.

The Highway Patrol conducted the investigation.