Jury trial scheduled for man charged with zip-tying kids, keeping them in boxes

A jury trial has been scheduled in Division 3 of Ray County Circuit Court for a Lawson man charged with 11 felony counts of abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution.

Online court information shows a pre-trial conference for Gary Wyant is scheduled for January 8th, 2020. The jury trial is scheduled to start March 16, 2020.

A probable cause statement accused Wyant of restraining his daughters and his ex-girlfriend’s son with zip ties and keeping them in cardboard boxes overnight on several occasions.