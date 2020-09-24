Flu shot clinic in Princeton on September 28 has no room for further appointments

The Mercer County Health Department reports the appointment times are full for its flu shot clinic Monday, September 28th.

The next clinic will be held at the health department in Princeton on the afternoon of October 1st from 2 to 4 o’clock by appointment. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles, and staff will come to the vehicles to provide the shots.

More dates and times are to be announced for flu shot clinics in Mercer County. Contact the health department to schedule an appointment for October 1st at 748-3630.

