COVID-19 cases increase by six in Grundy County since Wednesday

The Grundy County Health Department reports a total of 212 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of six from Wednesday, September 23rd. One hundred seventy-one of the cases have been confirmed, and 41 are probable. Fifty-three are active. Two deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported for Grundy County.

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports an increase in COVID-19 cases at the Western Missouri Correctional Center of Cameron. There are 16 cumulative offender cases and 28 staff cases. Each of those is up by one from the afternoon of Wednesday, September 23rd. Fifteen of the offender cases are active, and one has recovered. Twenty-three of the staff cases are active, and five have recovered.

The number of COVID-19 cases at the Chillicothe Correctional Center has stayed the same, with 253 offender cases and 35 staff cases. None of the offender cases are active. Seven of the staff cases are active, and 28 have recovered.

