Five Points Alive will celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day with a dinner.

Those attending may choose between corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, and carrots or brisket with cheese grits and baked beans. Dessert includes pistachio or apple cake. Soda and cornbread, honey butter, coffee, tea, and water are included.

A donation of $20.00 per person, which will hold that seat, is requested for the meal at The Space in downtown Trenton the evening of March 17th. Doors will be open at 6 o’clock, and the dinner will be served at 6:30 with reservations required by March 8th.

Interested individuals may sign up and pay the fee with Kathi at Howard’s.