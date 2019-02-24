Tri-County R-7 After Prom Party Committee seeking donations

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 After Prom Party Committee is accepting donations of cash or gifts for it’s After Prom Party Project.

The committee reports the gifts help entice students to attend a lock-in and stay until the end of the event, which ensures they have a safe prom night April 6th. Donations are tax deductible.

Checks should be made payable to Tri-County After Prom and may be mailed to Tri-County R-7 School After Prom Committee at 904 West Auberry Grove, Jamesport, Missouri 64648. Donations can also be picked up in person.

Contact Jennifer Simons at 660-605-0252 or Brenda Turner at 660-973-4665 to schedule a pickup time or for more information.