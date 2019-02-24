Chillicothe Police Department reports hiring of new officer

The Chillicothe Police Department reports the hiring of a new officer.

Brian Schmidt grew up in Chillicothe, graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1981, and retired from the Mexico, Missouri Department of Public Safety as a lieutenant in June 2018 after serving with that department for 28 years. He returned to Chillicothe with his wife and two children when his wife was offered a position with the Chillicothe R-2 School District.

Schmidt interviewed for a position at the Chillicothe Police Department as a way to contribute to his hometown. The police department notes he brings a veteran perspective to the organization.