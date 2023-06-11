Five defendants indicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Texas County, Missouri

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Five defendants have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Texas County, Mo., and for illegally possessing firearms.

Richard D. Sims, 61, and his wife, Billie J. Sims, 51, both of Texas County, Mo., Nathan K. Roth, 39, of Mountain Grove, Mo., Cody D. Martin, 29, of Salem, Mo., and Tameica D. Everett, 46, of Yazoo City, Mississippi, were charged in an eight-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo., on May 24, 2023. That indictment has been unsealed and made public following the arrests of all five defendants.

The federal indictment alleges that all five defendants participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Texas County from March 9 to July 11, 2022.

In addition to the conspiracy, the indictment charges Richard and Billie Sims in two counts of distributing methamphetamine and in one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Martin is also charged with one count of distributing methamphetamine. Roth and Everett are each also charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Richard Sims is also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of four firearms. Sims, who has prior felony convictions, allegedly was in possession of a Canik 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a Hi-Point 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a Colt Army Special .38-caliber revolver, and an Armscor of the Philippines .38-caliber revolver on July 8, 2022.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Texas County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the South Central Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Licking, Mo., Police Department, the Dent County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Salem, Mo., Police Department.

Related