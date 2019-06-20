“Fireworks in the Park” sert for July 5, 2019 in Jamesport

The Jamesport Community Association and Lil’ Red Shed Fireworks will sponsor the Third Annual Fireworks in the Park in Jamesport next month.

Activities will begin in the Jamesport City Park July 5th with bounce houses by Rare Air and vendors from 10 o’clock in the morning to 8 o’clock at night. Homemade ice cream and desserts will be available from 5 o’clock to 8:30 that evening and there will also be other concessions available.

Dammit Jim and the Rednecks will play from 6 o’clock to 8:30 and Facepainting will take place from 6:30 to 8:30. There will also be Battle in the Park with children and adult games at 6:30. The games will include an egg toss, a three-legged race, and a watermelon eating contest. Community softball games will be held from 7:30 to 9:30.

Amanda Riley with the Jamesport Community Association says licensed pyrotechnic Wald and Company Fireworks will set off the fireworks across from the ball field July 5th at 9:45. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Riley suggests parking on the side of the road or in the A. V. Spillman Event Center parking lot.

Donations for Fireworks in the Park are still being accepted. Many businesses and individuals in the Jamesport area already sponsor the event.