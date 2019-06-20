MoDOT extends weight allowance for truckloads of aggregate used in flood relief and levee repair

Heavy Equipment Repairing a Levee

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced an extension of an allowance for heavier-than-normal truckloads of rock, sand, and gravel to travel on Missouri highways in flood relief and for levee and other public infrastructure flood repair. The waiver allows private and for-hire motor carriers to haul up to 10% more than their licensed weight on Missouri highways.

The waiver remains in effect through July 21. While the waiver is in effect, participating motor carriers are limited to:

    • A loaded, gross weight no greater than 10% above the gross licensed weight of the commercial motor vehicle;
    • Transportation of rock, sand, and gravel only within the state of Missouri;
    • Drivers must obey posted bridge weight limits;
    • When crossing a bridge, the driver must restrict the vehicle speed to no more than 30 mph;
    • Travel under this allowance is only allowed on non-interstate highways. Those taking advantage of the weight allowance cannot operate on any portion of the interstate highway system.
