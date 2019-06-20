North Central Missouri College names Cheyenne Martin as “Outstanding Student”

Cheyenne Martin from Altamont, Missouri has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student. Cheyenne is a sophomore, A+ student, pursuing her teaching AAT degree. After graduating from NCMC, Cheyenne plans to transfer to Hannibal-LaGrange University to continue her teaching degree.

Cheyenne is involved in the Student Missouri State Teachers Association and the Student Support Services program. Cheyenne chose NCMC to utilize her A+. “I came from a smaller high school, and I felt much more comfortable coming to a smaller college before transferring to a large university,” said Cheyenne. “My favorite thing is the faculty, teachers are friendly, and I am able to talk to them. I really enjoy my history class with Ms. Harman.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.