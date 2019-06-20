North Central Missouri College names Cheyenne Martin as “Outstanding Student”

Local News June 20, 2019 KTTN News
Cheyenne Martin from Altamont, Missouri has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student. Cheyenne is a sophomore, A+ student, pursuing her teaching AAT degree. After graduating from NCMC, Cheyenne plans to transfer to Hannibal-LaGrange University to continue her teaching degree.

Cheyenne is involved in the Student Missouri State Teachers Association and the Student Support Services program.  Cheyenne chose NCMC to utilize her A+. “I came from a smaller high school, and I felt much more comfortable coming to a smaller college before transferring to a large university,” said Cheyenne.  “My favorite thing is the faculty, teachers are friendly, and I am able to talk to them. I really enjoy my history class with Ms. Harman.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

