The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District reports a fire destroyed a structure at Leisure Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause was undetermined, and the owner was listed as Brent Hauge.

Grundy County Rural was assisted by firefighters from the Trenton and Jamesport departments and the Grundy County Ambulance Service.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two and one-half hours with no injuries reported.

Article by Dave Council

