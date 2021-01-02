Seven injured in I-35 crash near Winston exit

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Seven Lenexa Kansas residents were hurt late Friday afternoon in Daviess County when a sports utility vehicle traveled off Interstate 35 and hit an embankment north of the Winston exit.

Two of the passengers, 45-year old Elaine Wright, and A ten-year-old girl were taken to

Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. The driver, 21-year old Eian Wright, and a passenger, 19-year old Spencer Wright, were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Three other passengers, 43-year old Philip Wright, 17-year old Alex Wright, and a 12-year old boy, all refused medical treatment for minor injuries.

The accident happened four miles north of the Winston exit on Interstate 35 as the southbound SUV went off the left side of the road, the driver overcorrected, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.

The SUV was demolished all occupants were wearing seat belts.

