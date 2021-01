Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A law enforcement officer pursuing a fleeing vehicle was injured early Saturday in Clinton County.

Thirty-five-year-old David Shobe of Easton was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash happened just west of Turney, at Breckenridge Road and 296th Street, as Shobe, who was pursuing a fleeing vehicle, failed to negotiate a curve. The SUV ran off the road and hit a tree.

The SUV was extensively damaged and Shobe was wearing a seat belt.

Related