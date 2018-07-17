Final “First Friday at the Refuge” set for August 3rd at Swan Lake

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge near Sumner will be hosting the final “First Friday at the Refuge Event August 3rd. Events are funded by and coordinated with the Friends of Swan Lake, a 501 c 3 not for profit group that exist to provide support to Swan Lake wildlife refuge.

On August 3rd, a free hot dog dinner will be provided by the Friends of Swan Lake and the Chariton County Farm Bureau with hot dogs are served from 5 pm to 7:30.

The Friends of Swan Lake will be hosting a photo contest where participants have submitted a photo that was taken on the refuge. Each participant at the First Friday can vote on their favorite photos displayed in the visitor center. Winners will be announced at the featured program later in the evening. Those wishing to enter a photo may call the refuge at (660) 856-3323 ext 16. Photos must be submitted by close of business the day August 2nd.

The feature program “Snakes for Goodness Sakes” will begin at 6:30 pm at the refuge amphitheater. Adam Brandsgard of the Missouri Department of Conservation will present the program on live snakes. Brandsgard will showcase snakes native to Missouri and discuss the role they play in Missouri ecosystems.

Games and activities for the family will be featured including Tower Tours, Fishing Game, the Stream box, Archery, Face Painting, a turtle tank, Duck ID and a Prairie Grass maze. This event is scheduled from 5 to 8 pm August 3rd.

