Grundy County Democrats hold event at Rock Barn in Trenton

A Grundy County Democratic Candidate Cookout was held at the Rock Barn in Trenton Saturday night featuring candidates for the August 7th Primary Election appearing before what was described as a moderately sized crowd.

Vying for the nomination for the office of Missouri’s 6th Congressional District, all three candidates: Winston Apple, Henry Martin, and Dr. Ed Andres. All were introduced by Marie Dolan of Trenton who is the Grundy County Democratic Chairperson. For state offices, Dennis VanDyke of Marceline is a Democratic candidate for Missouri House District 7; and Joni Perry of Kirksville is a candidate for Missouri House District 3. For Missouri’s Senate District 12, Terry Richard, who resides in Holt in Clay County, spoke about his concern for rural Missouri’s agricultural and educational future.

Richard was quoted as having a concern about Missouri’s farmland being acquired by foreign countries. He stated barriers that were in place, were removed in 2013 when Smithfield Foods was taken over by Shuanghui International Holdings of China. Terry Richard said he thinks these rules need to be revisited to make certain that farmers have a level playing field.

Dolan was quoted as saying tariffs are beginning to make farmers nervous. In particular, steel tariffs are affecting the price of replacement parts for farm equipment. With costs rising and income being threatened, Dolan concluded that our area could be negatively impacted and folks are worried.

