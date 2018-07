An ice cream social will be held Saturday to help raise money for the Trenton R-9 band’s overnight trip to Branson.

Director of Bands Tim Gilham reports the band will perform at the gazebo at Sesquicentennial Park at Five Points in Trenton Saturday night at 8 o’clock while the band boosters sell homemade ice cream for donations.

Gilham says the band will perform in two competitions in Branson and go to Silver Dollar City in October.

