Fields of Faith event set for October 10th at C.F. Russell Stadium

Trenton graduate Chris Kurtz will be the adult guest speaker during the Eighth Annual Fields of Faith event in Trenton next month.

Kurtz, who is the freshman director of the University of Missouri campus ministry called The Salt Company, will speak at C. F. Russell Stadium the night of October 10th.

Free food, fellowship, and tailgate games are to be held the evening of October 10th beginning at 6 o’clock with the main event starting at 7 o’clock. The event will include personal testimonies and encouragement from area students challenging each other to put their faith in Christ into action.

Students in seventh through 12th grades as well as college are encouraged to participate. Students in sixth grades and younger are welcome to attend accompanied by an adult. The event is open to anyone from the community.

Contact Trenton Middle and High School Assistant Principal Kasey Bailey at kbailey@trentonr9.k12.mo.us for more information.