Homecoming Royalty announced at Princeton and Gallatin

Local News September 28, 2018 KTTN News
homecoming

The Princeton and Gallatin high schools held Homecoming coronations Wednesday.

In Princeton, Logan Krohn was named King, and Sidney Weber was named Queen. Senior attendants were Kylie Willett, Jasmine Mathews, Zane Hickman, and Logan Boxley. There were also two attendants each for the freshman, sophomore, and junior classes.

The Princeton varsity football team will play Putnam County in the Homecoming game Friday night at 7 o’clock.

In Gallatin, Aidan Adkison was announced as King, and Addi Stanley was named Queen.

The Gallatin varsity football team will play South Harrison County in its Homecoming game Friday night at 7 o’clock.

About KTTN News