The City of Trenton requests qualifications for professional engineering services to perform a cost of service and a rate study, including analysis of required revenue for Trenton’s electric department.

Responses should be submitted to the Trenton City Hall by the afternoon of October 17th at 2 o’clock.

Contact City Administrator/Utility Director Ron Urton for more information at 660-359-2283 or by email at cityadmin@trentonmo.com.