Felony assault charge filed against Trenton man

A felony charge has been filed in Grundy County Circuit Court accusing 22-year-old Paul James O’Neal of Trenton of biting the index finger of a policeman.

The charge is assault in the third degree regarding a special victim with the arrest made on Saturday by Trenton Police.

According to information submitted with the charge, Officer Luke Dapra received treatment from the Grundy County Emergency Medical Services and the Wright Memorial Hospital emergency department.

Bond for O’Neal is $5,000 cash with an appearance listed for tomorrow (Tuesday) in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

