Trenton FFA Chapter ties for 4th place in career development events

The Trenton FFA Chapter had a team finish in a 4th place tie regarding food science, one of the career development events for the Missouri FFA judging.

Sixteen schools were participating, with Trenton receiving a group one rating.

Among members of the THS team, Riley Walker was in a 5th place tie in the individual rankings. Other members of the food science team are Randy Bowden, Rebecca Urich, and Haven Burress.

Trenton had a team compete in the dairy cattle judging and placed 19th.

On previous Saturdays this month for FFA career development events, Trenton FFA teams finished in 3rd place for meats judging and in 6th place in the ag sales competition.

