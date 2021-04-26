Grundy County’s Public Administrator sworn in; Item added to the agenda for Grundy County Commission

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

Grundy County’s Public Administrator officially began duties today (Monday) following a swearing-in ceremony at the courthouse. Adria Moore of Trenton was appointed to the position following the resignation of the previous public administrator Jill Eaton.

Associate Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson handled the swearing-in event. Mrs. Moore will serve Grundy County as the Public Administrator for the rest of 2021 and next year. Filing for a two-year unexpired term for Grundy County Public Administrator will begin early in 2022 for the primary and general elections.

An addition has been made to tomorrow’s (Tuesday’s) agenda for the Grundy County Commission. In conjunction with the proposed streambank stabilization project west of Trenton near the Thompson River Bridge, the commission reviews a memorandum of understanding with the Grundy county industrial development corporation. The commission also will consider a proposed contract with an engineer for the project.

