A charge has been filed in Livingston County against a Chillicothe resident who’s accused of creating a disturbance and allegedly injuring two police officers on Saturday evening.

Twenty-seven-year-old Robert Michael Contello of 425 Clay Street is charged with a felony of assault in the third-degree special victim. Online court information lists a bond of $25,000 cash.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel said two officers received minor injuries during the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...