Boil advisory issued for portion of Sullivan County

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for some customers of the Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number One.
The announcement is due to a water main break which is affecting rural water customers on Creek Drive between Route E and Delta Drive. This also includes customers on Collins Drive.
The boil advisory continues until further notice.
The water district office at Milan this morning, lifted a precautionary boil advisory issued July 3rd for rural customers on the east side of Route Double O, which included the area north and south of Oxford Road, including Oxford Road.