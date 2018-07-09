Boil advisory issued for portion of Sullivan County

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for some customers of the Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number One.

The announcement is due to a water main break which is affecting rural water customers on Creek Drive between Route E and Delta Drive. This also includes customers on Collins Drive.

The boil advisory continues until further notice.

The water district office at Milan this morning, lifted a precautionary boil advisory issued July 3rd for rural customers on the east side of Route Double O, which included the area north and south of Oxford Road, including Oxford Road.

