Caution urged when burning outdoors

Grundy County Emergency Management is encouraging extra care with outdoor activities including burning.

The prolonged dry conditions has lead to an increased threat for natural cover fires. The severe drought that a large portion of the area is now experiencing has lead to many natural grasses going dormant, which leads to an increased risk for fires. Anyone conducting outdoor burning is strongly urged to use extreme care, have a readily available supply of water, and do not leave fires unattended.

Those working with outdoor equipment should use care and take steps to reduce sparks that may ignite dry and dormant grasses.

Anyone with questions may contact Grundy County Emergency Management at 660-359-4040 at extension 2250.

Like this: Like Loading...