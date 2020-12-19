FDA advises consumers not to drink Green Gorilla Root Juice

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

The FDA is advising consumers to not drink Green Gorilla Root Juice sold by Green Gorilla Root Juice, LLC in St. Louis, Missouri. The product contains Yohimbine, an ingredient that can be dangerous at the levels found in this product.

Green Gorilla Root Juice is offered for sale online at greengorillarootjuice.com. Consumers are advised to discard any Green Gorilla Root Juice immediately. Consumers of these products who are experiencing side effects associated with Yohimbine consumption should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department.

Yohimbine has been associated with heart attacks, seizures, and other serious side effects, as well as confusion, dizziness, anxiety, tremors, headaches, and skin flushing, and may interact with medications.

Laboratory tests conducted by the FDA indicated Green Gorilla Root Juice contains the undeclared ingredient Yohimbine. The problem was discovered as part of a joint regulatory investigation by the FDA and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Product samples tested by the FDA contained 147 milligrams of Yohimbine in one 16 ounce bottle, which is at least several times higher than what would normally be recommended for use by a physician.

The product is offered for sale at greengorillarootjuice.com. The FDA and DHSS are working to ascertain if there are other sales outlets, but these efforts have been delayed by the firm’s lack of cooperation. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact the firm to inform them of the sample results, the FDA and DHSS attempted to conduct an inspection on December 16, 2020, but they were not permitted access.

The FDA will continue to work with DHSS to contact the firm, and to notify consumers who purchased the product and request that they immediately dispose of it.

Consumers who have Green Gorilla Root Juice should discard it, and those who develop symptoms of potential side effects from Yohimbine should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

