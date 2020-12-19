Audio: Hawley’s attempt to give $1,200 payments to Americans has been blocked

December 19, 2020 KTTN News
U.S.Senator Josh Hawley
Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson has blocked an effort co-sponsored by Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley that would give 1,200-dollar direct stimulus payments to many Americans.

Johnson’s move comes as lawmakers in Washington continue to work on another coronavirus stimulus package. On the Senate floor today, Hawley, a fellow Republican, says what he is proposing is modest compared to the scope of the need.

 

 

Hawley says co-sponsor, Vermont Democrat Bernie Sanders, will make another attempt to include these payments.

