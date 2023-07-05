Fatal crash near Bethany leaves one dead, two injured, including 1-year-old girl

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident on West 211 Lane, approximately three miles south of Bethany, claimed the life of a male driver and left two others injured, including a young child. The accident occurred on July 4, 2023, at around 12:08 PM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as Scott A. Hall, 38, from Bethany, was operating a 2018 Polaris General heading northbound when the incident took place. Hall was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Southside Towing.

The vehicle veered off the east side of the roadway, causing it to skid. In an attempt to regain control, the vehicle struck a rock and returned to the road before the driver overcorrected, resulting in the vehicle once again leaving the east side of the roadway. It collided with an embankment, causing it to overturn. Both the driver and a female passenger, identified as Maggie F. Hall, 31, of Bethany, were ejected from the vehicle during the rollover.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, and both Hall and the child, an unnamed female juvenile aged one, were transported to Harrison County Community Hospital. Scott Hall was pronounced deceased at 1:38 PM on July 4, 2023, by Dr. Manning. Hall was transported by NTA Ambulance to Roberson Funeral Home.

Maggie F. Hall, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Harrison County Community Hospital for medical treatment. The juvenile occupant, who was not restrained, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the accident.

