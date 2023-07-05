Big rig and SUV collide near Hamilton claiming the life of eldery couple

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident on Eastbound Highway 36 near Hamilton took the lives of two occupants and resulted in extensive damage to the vehicles involved. The incident occurred on July 4, 2023, at approximately 9:32 AM, as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a big rig, identified as James T. Shipman, a 62-year-old male from Lumberton, North Carolina, was operating a 2014 Freightliner heading eastbound. Shipman, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries and the vehicle suffered moderate damage. It was subsequently towed by 36 Highway Diesel.

A 2016 GMC Yukon, was driven by Ricky E. Nutzman, a 70-year-old male from Falls City, Nebraska. Nutzman, also wearing a seat belt, sustained fatal injuries, as did his passenger, Susan M. Nutzman, also 70 years old. Both occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene and were taken to Bram Funeral Home in Hamilton.

Details provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol suggest that the Freightliner was traveling in the driving lane, while the GMC Yukon was approaching from the ramp merging onto eastbound Highway 36 from Highway 13. In an attempt to allow the GMC Yukon to merge, Shipman moved from the driving lane into the passing lane, however, the Yukon, driven by Nutzman, unexpectedly crossed both lanes of the roadway, cutting in front of the Freightliner.

Shipman braked to avoid a collision, but the two vehicles collided on the driver’s side of the GMC Yukon. The impact forced both vehicles off the north side of the roadway and into the median. The eighteen-wheeler came to rest on its wheels facing northeast, while the GMC Yukon came to a stop on its wheels facing north.

Responding to the scene were personnel from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, Hamilton Police Department, and medical professionals. The Cameron Regional Medical Center pronounced Ricky E. Nutzman’s death at 10:59 AM, while Susan M. Nutzman was pronounced deceased at the scene by Caldwell County Coroner Dana Brown at 10:21 AM.

