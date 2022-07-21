Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri looks to open new branch in Jamesport

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri has filed for a new branch location on Highway 6 in Jamesport.

The branch will be located in a former house at the location which is being modified to accommodate five employees until a larger permanent bank building can be designed and built on the adjoining land to the west. Even though the current facility will be compact in size, it will have a night depository and a drive-up ATM. The bank will benefit existing customers in the area and new customers from a growing community.

The full-service branch will be managed full-time by Cody Bird, a 23-year employee of Farmers Bank. In addition, to Bird, Kelvina Hobbs will be moving to the location from Gallatin. Hobbs brings 43 years of banking experience to the location. Three more employees will be added to serve the community.

The Jamesport facility will be the 8th full-service location along with Gallatin, Trenton, Bethany, Mercer, and Unionville, MO, plus Centerville and Leon, Iowa.

The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri is a community-owned bank with over $480 million in assets.