Obituary & Services: Betty Jean Tarwater

Betty Jean Tarwater, age 84 of Gallatin, MO passed away Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022, at her home in Gallatin. Betty was born on November 18, 1937, the daughter of Arthur Eugene and Evalee (Lumry) Watson in Pattsonsburg, MO. She was a 1955 graduate of Gallatin High School. Betty was a member of First Christian Church for over 60 years and was most recently a member of Lake Viking Church near Gallatin. She married John Meiller Tarwater on March 8th, 1956, in Gallatin. They made their home on the farm until moving to town in 1998. She was the ultimate homemaker. Betty was a quiet person and could listen to people. She was dedicated to taking care of her home, family, and farm. Betty loved crafts, especially crocheting, which she was self-taught. She also loved to read and the Bible meant a lot to her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, John, and children, Tara Tarwater (Alan), and Barry Wane Tarwater of Independence, MO; grandchildren, Coresa Coloney of Columbia, MO, Amy Goff (David) of Springfield, MO, and Teresa Ballance (Matt) of Gallatin, MO, Tina Sanders (David) of Ava, MO, and Scott Tairent (Kimberly) of Springfield, MO; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other extended family.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lake Viking Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour before service at the funeral home. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Prairie Valley Cemetery, near Gallatin. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.