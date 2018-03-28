Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to visit Barnes Greenhouses

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled will sponsor and provide transportation for a trip to Barnes Greenhouses.

Participants will be able to plant flowers in a pot to take home with them during the trip Saturday from 10 o’clock to noon. Pots, dirt, and flowers will be provided by Barnes Greenhouses and FFDD. Participants may also bring and use their favorite pots that are smaller than 10 inches across.

There will not be a cost for participants and all participants must have a complete release form filed in the FFDD Office. Space is limited for transportation.

Call the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled Office at 359-3285 before Thursday, March 29, 2018, to schedule a ride.

