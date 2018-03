Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri Chief Executive Officer Aaron Franklin will speak at the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

The lunch will be held at the Community Action Partnership office in Trenton at noon and Franklin is expected to promote Community Action Month, which is in May.

Members cost $10, and non-members cost $11. Reservations may be made by contacting the Chamber Office at 660-359-4324.

