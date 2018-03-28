Archivist from Missouri State Archives to conduct workshop at Livingston County Library

Senior Reference Archivist Christina Miller with the Missouri State Archives will conduct a workshop at the Livingston County Library in Chillicothe to explore the Missouri Digital Heritage website.

The workshop will be held in the library courtroom April 5th at noon.

Missouri Digital Heritage can access more than nine million records, including the Missouri State Archives and the Missouri State Library. Miller will provide tips on using the site and some of the genealogy resources available.

Contact Kirsten at the Livingston County Library at 660-646-0547 for more information on the program.

