The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County will review grant applications next week.

The organization will meet at the east entrance of the courthouse in Trenton on October 12, 2021, at 6 p.m.in the evening. Applications are to be reviewed from Indian Creek Equine, Hope Haven, The Gifted Group, and Camp Rainbow.

Other new business will include quotes for insurance and accounting services, family services for OATS, an appreciation banquet, and October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month. There is to be a discussion of activity support involving storage unit rental and chairs and table purchase and a transportation report involving a Missouri Elderly and Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program grant report and camera installation.

The agenda for the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled meeting on October 12th also includes other reports and the Missouri Association of County Developmental Disabilities Services Conference.

