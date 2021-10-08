Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The winners of the fourth drawing of the MO VIP were announced. At the time of this drawing, a total of 637,485 MO VIP entries were received. The MO VIP incentivizes vaccination for those who have not yet been vaccinated, as well as provides an opportunity for rewards for the more than 3.3 million Missourians who have already made the decision to be protected through vaccination.

Of the 180 winners randomly selected in the fourth of the program’s five drawings, 168 have been fully verified. The remaining 12 preliminary winners have until 5 p.m. Friday to complete the necessary documentation to verify their identity and vaccination status, or the prizes will be preliminarily awarded to an alternate. Confirmed MO VIP winners can now be found at this link.

When 13-year-old MO VIP winner, Kate Kazmaier, was asked why she wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the answer was simple. She stated, “Because it keeps me safe and others safe, and it will hopefully help all of this go away.” Kazmaier is an eighth-grader from Liberty.

Maggie Riley, a MO VIP winner and registered nurse from St. Louis, hopes she can help at least one person choose vaccination.

“I hope people realize it’s not just about them. I get it that some people won’t get that sick or likely won’t end up in the hospital. But, it’s not just about you. It’s about everyone around you,” said Riley. “It’s about the newborn baby at the grocery store. It’s about the old man who lives next to you who suffers from COPD and is on oxygen. I don’t know why it’s become so polarizing. It’s not a political issue—it’s a humanitarian issue.”

With state and federal vaccination data combined, 65% of Missouri’s eligible population (12 and up) has now initiated vaccination.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter the drawings at this link. Like previous drawings, the fifth will also generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall. A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to 160 adults (18 and up), and 20 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, will win education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.

Once a Missourian enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings. There is no need to enter more than once. The entry list will be reviewed, and duplicate entries will be removed before each drawing. All winners will all have their vaccination status verified.

The final drawing will take place this Friday, but entries must be entered online by 11:59 p.m. tonight.

Official rules, frequently asked questions and a program timeline are available at the Missouri Stops COVID website. Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at 877-435-8411.

Related