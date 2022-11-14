EPA awards Missouri school districts $21 million for cleaner buses

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Biden-Harris administration announced the fiscal year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding nearly $21.8 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 26 school districts in Missouri. The grants will help school districts purchase 56 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.

Vice President Kamala Harris and EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan will join schoolchildren, district leaders, and community members in Seattle later today to make the announcement and highlight how it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save schools money, and better protect children’s health. The investment will also drive demand for American-made batteries and vehicles, boost domestic manufacturing, and create good-paying jobs.

“President Biden’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is accelerating our nation’s transition to electric and low-emission school buses while ensuring a brighter, healthier future for our children,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “As many as 25 million children rely on the bus to get to school each day. Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration, we are making an unprecedented investment in our children’s health, especially those in communities overburdened by air pollution. This is just the beginning of our work to build a healthier future, reduce climate pollution, and ensure the clean, breathable air that all our children deserve.”

“The announcement of nearly $21.8 million for Missouri school districts to purchase 56 clean school buses could not come at a better time,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “As EPA wraps up Children’s Health Month, this investment in electric school buses represents the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to the health of our children and to reducing air pollution and greenhouse gases in our communities.”

Missouri school districts receiving clean school bus funding through the announcement include:

Bell City R-II – One school bus for $395,000

Campbell R-II – One school bus for $395,000

Cassville R-IV – Five school buses for $1,975,000

Concordia R-II – One school bus for $395,000

East Prairie R-II – One school bus for $30,000

El Dorado Springs R-II – 13 school buses for $5,135,000

Fair Play R-II – Two school buses for $790,000

Gideon 37 – Two school buses for $790,000

Green Ridge R-VIII – Two school buses for $790,000

Holcomb R-III – Two school buses for $790,000

Kennett 39 – Two school buses for $790,000

Kingston K-14 – Two school buses for $790,000

Knox Co. R-I – Four school buses for $1,580,000

La Monte R-IV – One school bus for $395,000

Monroe City R-I – One school bus for $395,000

Morgan Co. R-I – One school bus for $395,000

Neelyville R-IV – One school bus for $395,000

Northeast Randolph Co. R-IV – One school bus for $395,000

Paris R-II – Three school buses for $1,185,000

Pattonsburg R-II – Two school buses for $790,000

Ralls Co. R-II – Two school buses for $790,000

Salisbury R-IV – Two school buses for $790,000

Schuyler Co. R-I – One school bus for $395,000

Silex R-I – One school bus for $395,000

Van Buren R-I – One school bus for $395,000

Winona R-III – One school bus for $395,000

