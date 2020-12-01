Election in April set for Chillicothe voters to elect city officials

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A non-partisan election is to be held in Chillicothe in April to elect a mayor, a councilman-at-large, and a councilman for each of the four wards.

The election will also include the selection of a city auditor, a clerk, a treasurer, an attorney, and a constable. Each term will last two years.

Filing for the offices will be held from December 15th to January 19th. Candidates must file with the city clerk at the Chillicothe City Hall weekdays from 8 to 5 o’clock, excluding holidays when the city hall is officially closed. Candidates will pay the city clerk a filing fee of $20.

Qualifications for office include being a Chillicothe resident for at least one year, being at least 21 years old prior to the date of the general election, and being a registered voter at the time a declaration of candidacy is filed or by the date of the general election in the case of a write-in candidate.

Candidates for councilmen must be registered voters in the wards for which they are candidates for at least 30 days prior to the time of filing or 30 days prior to the general election in the case of write-in candidates.

